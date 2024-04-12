Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Friday that Carlson (shoulder) will ramp up his rehab process Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson has not resumed baseball activities since receiving a cortisone injection in his left shoulder March 29. Marmol noted that Carlson and Tommy Edman (wrist) will begin their rehab process by hitting off the tee and on soft tosses from coaches. Carslon appeared in 76 games for the Cardinals last season, slashing .219/.318/.333 with five home runs and 27 RBI over 255 plate appearances.