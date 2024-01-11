The Cardinals and Carlson (ankle) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.35 million contract Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson had been arbitration-eligible for the first time. The 25-year-old had a second straight injury-shortened, disappointing season in 2023 which ended with ankle surgery. Carlson should be at or close to 100 percent for spring training and is slated to operate as a fourth outfielder in St. Louis.