Carlson is highly likely to be placed on the active roster sometime after the first six days of the regular season, thereby preventing the Cardinals from losing a year of team control, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

The prize prospect's highly anticipated major-league debut isn't projected for Opening Day due to this year's service-time rules, but if Carlson is officially placed on the roster more than six days into the regular season, his service-time clock won't begin ticking in 2020. The 21-year-old's eventual arrival carries the potential to make some relatively quick waves personnel-wise; Tyler O'Neill , Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler, the projected starting outfield, all enter the season with question marks about their bats to varying degree, while Carlson has experience playing all three outfield spots during his time in the minors.