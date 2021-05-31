Carlson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Carlson hit a solo bomb off Matt Peacock in the first inning, putting the Cardinals on the board. It was nice to see the outfielder have a multi-hit game after recording just two hits in his last six games prior to Sunday. The 22-year-old is slashing .270/.359/.404 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 28 runs in 209 plate appearances.
