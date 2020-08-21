Carlson, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a win over the Reds on Thursday, is now hitting .129 (4-for-31) with a double, two walks, one stolen base and two runs across his first nine games.

Carlson is getting plenty of reps against big-league arms, as he's started in each game since being promoted from the team's alternate training site in Springfield. The elite prospect has gotten his four hits in a pair of consecutive games, but otherwise, it's been a relatively rough landing for Carlson over his first several days in the majors. The 21-year-old has struck out nine times thus far, yet all indications are the Cardinals will continue to give him steady playing time for what remains of the season.