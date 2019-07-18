Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Slugs pair of homers
Carlson, who's hitting .317 overall in his last 10 games at Double-A Springfield, went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in a win over Amarillo on Wednesday.
Carlson left the yard in the first and fifth innings for the first multi-homer game of his young career. The 20-year-old's first exposure to Double-A pitching this season has been a rousing success, as he's now slashing .291/.371/.529 with 41 extra-base hits (19 doubles along with a career-high six triples and 16 homers), 51 RBI, 40 walks, 13 stolen bases and 69 runs across 86 games.
