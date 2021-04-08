Carlson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Wednesday against the Marlins.
Carlson was held hitless through three at-bats, but came to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and smacked his third home run of the season. He's had an interesting start to the season, as his only three hits of the campaign have all gone over the fence. As a result, he's hitting only .158 and has a 30.4 percent strikeout rate, a mark that will likely need to come down for Carlson to remain productive.
