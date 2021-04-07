Carlson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.
He gave the Cards an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning by taking Richard Bleier deep. Carlson has two homers and five RBI through five games, but those are his only two hits and the 22-year-old has a 2:6 BB:K.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Launches Opening Day homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Expected to start in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Standout effort Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Plenty of momentum heading into '21•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Big game in playoff debut•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Batting cleanup Sunday•