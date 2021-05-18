Carlson went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Carlson entered Sunday's contest mired in a 1-for-23 slump that had encompassed his previous five games, but his first multi-hit effort since May 9 took care of eradicating the skid. Carlson continued to demonstrate a certain degree of plate discipline during the slowdown by at least drawing five walks within that span, and despite the rough patch, he's still sports a solid .281/.372/.424 slash line with 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles, two triples, three home runs) across 164 plate appearances.