Carlson went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday's victory over Philadelphia.
Carlson was the fourth batter in a row to hit a home run for the Cardinals in the first inning of Saturday's game. Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez each hit a home run prior to Carlson's homer. It was the fifth home run of the season for the outfielder and his first since June 15. Although he has hits in seven of his last eight games, Carlson has also struck out 12 times during that span. He has a .252 batting average for the season.
