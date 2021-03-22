Carlson went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Saturday.

The elite prospect was hitting just .182 after an 0-for-4 tally last Sunday against the Mets, but he's gone 4-for-9 with a triple, Saturday's round tripper, three RBI, three walks and four runs in his subsequent four contests. Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports both the switch-hitting Carlson's three-bagger and the homer came from the left side of the plate, where he's remain focused recently as he approaches a season he's expected to begin as the Cardinals' starting right fielder.