Carlson (neck) is in the starting lineup Tuesday at Colorado.
Carlson made an early exit from Monday's series opener at Coors Field after feeling a pinch in his neck, but it was never a serious concern. He will play center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Rockies and left-hander Kyle Freeland.
