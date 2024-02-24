Carlson (ankle) started in center field in Saturday's split-squad Grapefruit League game versus the Marlins.

It's an encouraging sign that Carlson is ready to go at full speed for the start of the spring slate. The 25-year-old outfielder doesn't have a projected starting role yet, but he should get plenty of time in center early in the spring with Tommy Edman (wrist) not yet cleared to play the field. A switch hitter, Carlson should be able to carve out a sizeable role this season even if he begins as a fourth outfielder.