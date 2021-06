Carlson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Carlson continued to further distance himself from a recent slump, pushing his tally at the plate over the last three games to 5-for-12 with two home runs and four RBI. The 22-year-old has been a source of well-balanced fantasy contributions this season, as evidenced by his .274 average, .778 OPS, 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, five home runs) and 25 RBI.