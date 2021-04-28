Carlson went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old now has three multi-hit efforts in the last four games, although all but one of his eight hits during that span have been singles. Nevertheless, Carlson's slash sits at a stellar .303/.393/.526 across 89 plate appearances going into Wednesday night's action, with well-balanced offensive contributions that included four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 RBI integral building blocks of those numbers.