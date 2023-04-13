Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Wednesday that Carlson is still dealing with pain in his neck, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson sat out Tuesday and Wednesday's games at Colorado after tweaking his neck on a sliding catch in Monday's series opener. It doesn't sound like an IL situation, but he remains day-to-day leading into Thursday night's game against the Pirates.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Starting in center Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Exits game with neck issue•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Getting start in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Makes most of first start•