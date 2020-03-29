Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Still in play for roster spot
Carlson was still in contention for an Opening Day roster spot in left field when spring training was suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The promising prospect's chances were helped by the recent optioning of Austin Dean and Justin Williams to Triple-A Memphis, as well as the fact he was hitting .313 (10-for-32) with three doubles, a triple, an RBI, six walks and 11 runs across 12 Grapefruit League contests. Carlson is competing with more seasoned candidates Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas for the spot, but the gap in experience between the 21-year-old and his pair of teammates isn't such that it's insurmountable if Carlson continues thriving during whatever ramp-up period there may eventually be to the regular season.
