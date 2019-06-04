Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Strong season at Double-A level
Carlson, the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft, is slashing .291/.370/.539 with 27 extra-base hits (12 doubles, six triples, nine home runs) and 37 RBI across 238 plate appearances with Double-A Springfield.
The multi-talented prospect also has 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts and has scored an impressive 41 runs overall, validating his current standing as Rotowire's No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals organization. All three components of Carlson's current line qualify as career-best figures, and his nine homers also equal a high-water mark. Given his success with Springfield thus far, a promotion to Triple-A Memphis before season's end certainly wouldn't be out of the question.
