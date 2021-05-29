Carlson, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double, a walk and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday, is hitting just .105 (2-for-19) in the five games since returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury.

Carlson missed Sunday's game against the Cubs with the back issue, and his poor performance at the plate may be an indication he's still struggling with the issue somewhat. The talented outfielder still sports a solid .271 average and stellar .360 on-base percentage on the season, however, and perhaps Friday's production will jump start his bat again.