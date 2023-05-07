Carlson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.
Just a few days after connecting on his first homer of 2023, Carlson went yard again with a second-inning shot off Spencer Turnbull. The 24-year-old outfielder is seeing consistent work with Tyler O'Neill (back) on the shelf, and Carlson does have hits in seven of his last nine starts, but on the season he still has a tepid .234/.286/.364 slash line.
