Carlson went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during a 7-2 win over the Pirates in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After appearing as a pinch hitter in the matinee following his recall from the Cards' alternate site, Carlson got the start in center field during the nightcap and wrapped up the scoring for the evening with his second homer of the year. The 21-year-old is slashing only .179/.229/.295 through his first 25 big-league games, but his future remains very bright.