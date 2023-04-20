Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Carlson opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He then stole third and scored on an error by catcher Jose Herrera. Carlson added an RBI single in the fifth. The outfielder has gotten a bit lost in the shuffle for playing time, but he's now started two games in a row. The 24-year-old is slashing .237/.293/.316 with three RBI, five runs scored, one steal, three doubles and no home runs through 41 plate appearances. His best path to playing time is in center field against right-handed pitchers, though he's versatile enough to move around the outfield as necessary.