Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Carlson had an all-around solid night at the plate, picking up his 16th double of the season to cash in Tommy Edman while also adding an RBI single and a stolen base. The 23-year-old switch-hitter now has four steals on the season and has not yet been caught stealing. He is riding a five-game hit streak and is slashing a very healthy .286/.403/.554 in June.