Carlson is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Carlson will sit for the second time in five games since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Brendan Donovan will draw a start in right field in place of Carlson, who has gone 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI thus far in June.