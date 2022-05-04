site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Takes seat Wednesday
Carlson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson will get a breather after he went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk over the last two games. Juan Yepez will start in right field and bat fifth.
