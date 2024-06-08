Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's victory over Colorado.

Carlson enjoyed his best game of the season, notching three RBI in a contest for the first time since June 20, 2023. The 25-year-old outfielder tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single before knocking a decisive two-run double in the eighth to extend the St. Louis lead to 8-5. Perhaps this success will spur on Carlson as he entered the night slashing .128/.241/.128 over 54 plate appearances.