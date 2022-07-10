Carlson's absence from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies is due to a sore right knee, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

According to Denton, Carlson will be available off the bench, though the Cardinals would presumably prefer to stay away from him to afford him more recovery time from the knee issue. The Cardinals will wrap up their series with the Phillies on Monday, but it's unclear if one day off will provide sufficient time for Carlson to be ready to rejoin the lineup.