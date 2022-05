Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Mets.

Carlson has found a groove at the plate lately, posting multiple hits in three of his last four games. The outfielder's increased success has lifted his slash line to .237/.286/.363 with two home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and nine doubles through 36 contests this season. The 23-year-old has hit all around the order this year, but he hasn't hit higher than fourth since the start of May.