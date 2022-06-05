Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.