Carlson went 2-for-5 with a triple, run and two RBI as St. Louis beat Arizona 7-1 on Monday.

Carlson opened the scoring with his third inning RBI triple and later plated the go ahead run on a single and later scored as part of a six-run seventh. The three bagger was Carlson's first since April 20 and the two-hit performance improved the young outfielder's slash line to .267/.351/.766.