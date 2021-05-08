Carlson went 2-for-4 with a RBI in a 5-0 win Friday over the Rockies.
Carlson extended his hitting streak to five games. The rookie is hitting well this season with a .283/.352/.460 slash line in 128 plate appearances. However, he hasn't homered since April 7 and he has no extra-base hits in his last six games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Back in lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Exits Game 1, sitting Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Stays hot in win•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Collects three hits•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Figuring out big-league arms•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Laces first triple of '21•