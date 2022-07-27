Carlson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Carlson took Jose Berrios deep for a solo shot in the first inning before ripping an RBI single off him in the top of the third frame. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Carlson has now produced at least one hit in six of his last seven games, batting .333 with a homer, four doubles, a triple, four RBI and six runs over that stretch. The hot streak has the outfielder's average up to .259 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 36 runs and four stolen bases over 278 at-bats in 79 games this year.