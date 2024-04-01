Carlson (shoulder) is participating in strengthening exercises but has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson received a cortisone injection in his left shoulder Friday and is continuing to work his way back from a sprain. The club should have a better idea of his next steps once he gets the green light to begin ramping back up.
