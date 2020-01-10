Cardinals' Edgardo Rodriguez: Involved in Martinez deal
Rodriguez, Matt Liberatore and a Compensation B pick were traded from the Rays to the Cardinals in exchange for Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena and a Compensation A pick Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
A 19-year-old catching prospect out of Venezuela, Rodriguez spent the 2019 season in Rookie League with the GCL Rays, going 10-for-25 at the dish with six RBI and a walk over 10 contests. Considering his age, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rodriguez remain in the Gulf Coast League to start the 2020 campaign, especially with only 61 total games under his belt in Rookie League.
