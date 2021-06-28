Sosa exited Friday's game against the Pirates in the sixth inning with cramps, the Associated Press reports, and he was not in the lineup for either Saturday's or Sunday's contests against Pittsburgh.

There hasn't been a specific update regarding Sosa, but he'd logged seven starts in the 10 games prior to his early exit Friday. Therefore, his absence over the weekend could well be at least partly health-related, and it remains to be seen if Sosa will return to the lineup Monday in a home matchup against the Diamondbacks.