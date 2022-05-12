The Cardinals activated Sosa (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday.
He'll assume the active roster spot of Kramer Robertson, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Sosa has been on the IL since testing positive for the virus May 3, but he cleared all COVID-19-related protocols a week later and played in rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday at Double-A Springfield, going a combined 3-for-8 at the plate. Though he'll be on the bench for Thursday's game against the Orioles as he rejoins the Cardinals, Sosa should get the chance to vie for an everyday role at shortstop following the demotion of Paul DeJong to Triple-A earlier in the week. Brendan Donovan will pick up his third consecutive start at shortstop Thursday.
