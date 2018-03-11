Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Sosa played well for the Cardinals this spring, going 7-for-16 with three walks over 11 games. He'll head to Triple-A Memphis for the first time once the season begins. Sosa spent most of the 2017 season at High-A Palm Beach, hitting .285/.329/.347 over 51 games.

