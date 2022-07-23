Sosa (leg) is starting Saturday against Cincinnati, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Sosa didn't appear off the bench during Friday's series opener against the Reds, but he'll start at shortstop and bat eighth after moving past his leg injury. The 26-year-old has gone 3-for-11 with a double, three RBI, a run and a stolen base over his last four games.
