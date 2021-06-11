Sosa will not start Friday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Sosa started 22 straight games at shortstop while Paul DeJong (ribs) was injured. He hit fairly well over that stretch, posting a .286/.360/.390 slash line with one homer and two steals, but with DeJong now back from the injured list there don't appear to be starts available for him going forward.
