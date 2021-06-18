Sosa (hand) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Sosa was diagnosed with a hand contusion after exiting Wednesday's game against the Marlins because he was hit by a pitch. He did not play in Thursday's loss to Atlanta but will return to the lineup Friday after missing just the one game.
