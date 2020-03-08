Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Better chance at roster spot
Sosa, who hit his second home run of spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Saturday after entering the game as a pinch runner, has a better chance at an Opening Day roster spot now that Yairo Munoz (hamstring) has been placed on unconditional release waivers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Munoz abruptly left the Cardinals and headed back to his home in the Dominican Republic without informing team officials, leading to the move. Munoz's departure is certainly to Sosa's potential benefit, especially since the latter impressed in winter ball and has already made an impact this spring. Sosa is capable of backing up both shortstop and third base, and he thrived at the highest levels of the minors last season by slashing .291/.335/.466 with 40 extra-base hits (18 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs) and 62 RBI across 118 games with Triple-A Memphis.
