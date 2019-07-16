Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Called up by Cardinals
Sosa was recalled by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Sosa will likely fill a bench role with Matt Carpenter (foot) heading to the injured list and Tommy Edman likely ticketed for Carpenter's spot at third base. Sosa received three big-league plate appearances last season but has spent all of this year with Triple-A Memphis, where he's recorded an unimpressive .252/.304/.424 slash line, good for just a 73 wRC+.
