Sosa was recalled by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Sosa will likely fill a bench role with Matt Carpenter (foot) heading to the injured list and Tommy Edman likely ticketed for Carpenter's spot at third base. Sosa received three big-league plate appearances last season but has spent all of this year with Triple-A Memphis, where he's recorded an unimpressive .252/.304/.424 slash line, good for just a 73 wRC+.

