Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Called up to big-league club
Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sosa was added to the active roster Sunday in a move that manager Mike Shildt labeled as "independent" of Kolten Wong's current hamstring issues that have kept him out of the lineup for the last two games. Sosa has played second base, third base and shortstop over his minor-league career, and he slashed a solid .262/.321/.408 with 18 extra-base hits (13 doubles, five home runs) and 27 RBI across 56 games with Triple-A Memphis this past season. Shildt indicated Sosa is likely to be utilized as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement over the final week of the regular season.
