Sosa (illness) was cleared to resume baseball activities Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Sosa was sidelined since early August after testing positive for COVID-19, but he'll now report to the team's alternate training site in Springfield to get back into game shape. It's unclear how much time he'll need before he's ready to return to the active roster, but he should serve as infield depth once he's back in the majors.
