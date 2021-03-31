Sosa, who secured a utility spot on the Opening Day roster, went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Monday.

Sosa put together a positive finish to a quiet spring with his only multi-hit effort of Grapefruit League play, a outing that included his only round tripper of the exhibition slate. The 25-year-old hit just .200 (5-for-25) this spring, but his ability to cover multiple positions and his solid track minor-league track record at the plate likely helped him latch onto a roster spot to open the campaign.