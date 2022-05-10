Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Sosa (illness) could return from the COVID-19-related injured list as early as Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After clearing MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Sosa reported to Double-A Springfield to begin a rehab assignment as he works to regain conditioning following a week-long quarantine. He's scheduled to play the full game Tuesday, and Mozeliak said Sosa will play all nine innings for Springfield again Wednesday. If all goes well after he plays on back-to-back days, Sosa may not only find himself activated from the IL, but also in position to step into an everyday role at shortstop. Brendan Donovan will pick up the start at shortstop Tuesday against the Orioles following the struggling Paul DeJong's demotion to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, but Mozeliak said Sosa will have "every chance" to supplant Donovan for the job once he's available, according to John Denton of MLB.com.