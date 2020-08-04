Sosa is one of the Cardinals who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire Cardinals team is in the middle of at least a week-long shutdown in an attempt to prevent a further spread of the virus. Sosa in theory could have been the next man up at shortstop when Paul DeJong tested positive, but he now won't be appearing in any capacity until he's symptom-free and tests negative twice.
