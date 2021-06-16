Sosa underwent X-rays after leaving Wednesday's game against the Marlins that came back negative and revealed a right hand contusion, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Sosa was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday and needed several minutes to regroup before heading to first base. Although he remained in the game initially, he was replaced at second base to begin the eighth inning. The 25-year-old is considered day-to-day following his diagnosis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits after HBP•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Remains productive at plate•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Back in bench role•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Drives in team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Slugs first career homer•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Stays hot with three hits•