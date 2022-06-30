Sosa went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

With Tommy Edman getting a rare breather, Sosa was able to stay in the lineup against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Sosa made the most of his opportunity, hitting his second triple in as many games and adding his second steal in three attempts this year. The shortstop is now batting .207 through 97 plate appearances, so he's got a long way to go before coming anywhere close to a solid place in the lineup. He's added five RBI, 16 runs scored, three triples and two doubles this year.