Sosa went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Indians on Tuesday.

Sosa's fourth-inning single that plated Tyler O'Neill represented the biggest offensive success for the Cardinals on a forgettable night. The 25-year-old has reached safely in six of the last seven games and owns a .271/.374/.365 slash line through 99 plate appearances, the type of numbers that could continue to help earn him semi-regular playing time even when Paul DeJong (ribs) returns to action.